The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MizLaTee's avatar
MizLaTee
Jun 2

Thank you for posting this informative article. For me personally, every time the news mentions Palestinians, Hamas atrocities and violence are tied in to the narrative. For my part, I'm confused about this connection. I think many Americans are. Is Hamas growth similar to the development of the Mafia in Sicily? In Spanish, jamás means never again. The Mafia came about as a protection organization for Sicilian farmers and families who were being poorly treated and having their goods stolen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture