The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
May 21

On a mindbogglingly massive scale, human beings are being seen and treated as though they are disposable and, by extension, their suffering and death are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones and famine-stricken regions.

In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news. It’s an immoral consideration of ‘quality of life’. And it’s even easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

With each news report of the daily civilian death toll from unrelenting bombardment, I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts internationally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

... I often say that people should avoid believing, let alone claiming, that they are not capable of committing an atrocity, even if relentlessly pushed. Contrary to what is claimed or felt by many of us, deep down there’s a potential monster in each of us that, under the just-right circumstances, can be unleashed — and maybe even more so when convinced that ‘God is on our side’.

Also, it's sadly and shamefully true that while some peoples have been brutally victimized throughout history a disproportionately large number of times, the victims of one place and time can and sometimes do become the victimizers of another place and time.

All lives and needless suffering should matter. But that’s much easier for a conscience to dismiss when one considers another an innately much lower lifeform.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Robert B Walker's avatar
Robert B Walker
May 25

There is something depraved in the soul of the UAE. Their role in Sudan is as despicable as it is inexplicable. It does not take long when reading the Qu’ran to see there is a premium on mercy and compassion. It probably must remain a rhetorical question but how do the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia reconcile their cynicism with their flamboyant faith displays of Islamic faith?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture