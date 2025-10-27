The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 27

Such truth in your words and I would have loved to have been there. This genocide, the Nakba, and the complicity of the West will never be forgiven or forgotten in my heart and so many others the world over. What has been seen, what has been learned, can not be taken away.

🇵🇸

Oct 27

Many Palestinians, including children, have been (over the many decades since the creation of Israel) held, if not brutalized, in Israeli detention centers or jails without being charged for long periods of time, even many years. Most of them eventually get released, albeit many of those as part of a trade or human exchange by the Israeli state. To me that sounds a bit like ‘hostage’ treatment.

Also, I've long wondered how many Gazan non-combatants would have been slaughtered by the Israel Defense Forces had Hamas unconditionally released the Israeli hostages as Western politicians/governments and news-media almost-immediately demanded?

And then there are the transfers of weapons to Hamas militants “facilitated” by the IDF, according to former IDF soldier Benzi Sanders. [Former IDF soldier Benzi Sanders was deployed into Gaza in 2014. He tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour it's a "catastrophic mistake" to believe military power against Hamas will bring safety to Israel: November 6, 2023 / Video / Amanpour & Company, PBS]

… All around, people can be and are being perceived and treated as though they are literally disposable and, by extension, their great suffering and numerous deaths are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations. And it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones (i.e. for 10+ years) and famine-stricken regions. In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news.

It clearly is an immoral consideration of ‘quality’ of life or people, yet it’s much easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

When it comes to immense yet preventable daily sufferings and death tolls internationally, with each news report I feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all famines and major protracted conflicts globally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

