An analysis of the overlooked regional geography surrounding Iran and how lesser-discussed neighboring states could factor into future US-Israeli pressure or conflict scenarios.

Amidst heightened tensions between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran, an enormous amount of focus has been placed in the media on Iran’s missile program and how this will impact any upcoming war. What is often ignored are the origins of the regional threats to Tehran and its stability.

While covering each and every threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran would be beyond the scope of such an article, there are a number of hostile nations surrounding the country that can be used to destabilize the nation. While the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and, to a lesser extent, Azerbaijan, are often cited as pro-Israeli, there is another nation that flies under the corporate media’s radar.

Iran shares its second-largest land border with the nation of Turkmenistan, a country that often flies under the radar and is rarely mentioned as a regional player. What many don’t know is that the nation, long characterized as a neutral player, has strong ties with both the US and Israel.

Turkmenistan: Neutral State or Strategic Corridor?

Unlike many Muslim-majority nations, Turkmenistan has long recognized and maintained ties with the Israelis, their relationship beginning in 1993. Then, in April of 2023, these ties were further cemented with the inauguration of a permanent Israeli embassy in Ashgabat for the first time.