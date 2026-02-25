The Iran Gamble: Why Netanyahu is Racing to Ignite a Regional Fire

In this special episode of the FloodGate Podcast, Dr. Ramzy Baroud explores the strategic desperation driving Israel toward a direct confrontation with Iran, fueled by domestic survival and a rapidly shifting American political landscape.
The Middle East stands at its most dangerous crossroads in decades. As the fallout from the Gaza genocide continues to isolate Israel globally, Benjamin Netanyahu is doubling down on a high-stakes gamble: a direct war with Iran.
This escalation isn’t merely about security; it is a calculated attempt to redraw the regional map and secure a radical domestic legacy before political windows close.
With leaked reports suggesting that unconditional support for Israel has become a definitive electoral liability in Washington, the rush toward war is a race against time.
Join Ramzy Baroud as he deconstructs the myths and the existential risks of this unfolding catastrophe.
