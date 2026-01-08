The Israeli Connection: Venezuela & the US Kidnapping of Maduro

In this episode of the FloodGate Podcast, Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud is joined by investigative journalist Robert Inlakesh to examine the US invasion of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro, and why Israel is far more central to this operation than most coverage suggests.
The conversation explores how regime change in Caracas aligns with Israeli strategic priorities, from control over global oil flows and pressure on Latin America, to weakening Iran’s regional position and countering the diplomatic fallout of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
It also looks at Washington’s role in reshaping regional alliances, the targeting of governments that backed Palestine at the ICJ, and Israel’s renewed push into Latin America through normalization and influence-building.
Don't miss this critical and timely discussion on imperial power, Israel’s global agenda, and the wider consequences of this aggression for the Global South.
