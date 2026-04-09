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Howard's avatar
Howard
1m

Perceptive and enlightening, as usual.

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Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
44m

France’s Vichy government tried to stop the French resistance from fighting the Nazis too. Let’s hope the servile men who run Lebanon’s government fail too.

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