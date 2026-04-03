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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
3d

Syrias independent armed groups and resistance start to find a cohesive goal: the cause of Palestina, and a common enemy to all of them: the non-state-genocidal-Israel ... The internal situation there is extremely complex, but the "momentum" (as Inlakesh remark as unique) seems clear for them who struggle with the destruction of their country, its integrity and sovereignity, the looting of resources and constant murder of their people (important part of the maquiavelic manipulative and criminal Greater Israel Nightmare). The ignition begun ... we will see how it develops.

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
3d

I can see why Syrians would want to repel the Israeli forces. Am I right in thinking there are large numbers of Palestinians in Syria? They must recognise the racism and brutality of the Israeli State. All the places they have bombed and raided. Did they ever think one day they would unite against them? Seems logical to me. And I seem to remember Russia was involved in Syria at one time? Perhaps weapons and logistical help could come from there?

Lots of question marks and I am obviously not well informed. However, I have been enraged at seeing daily the attacks and carnage caused by Israel on everyone in sight. They need beating and if Syrians can help without too many martyrs perhaps this will finally prove too much.

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