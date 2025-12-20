A Washington Post investigation revealed how Israel targeted Iranian nuclear scientists. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

While Western media outlets reported a strategic rift between the Trump administration and the Netanyahu government, a Washington Post investigation reveals both nations were secretly coordinating “Operation Narnia”.

A comprehensive investigative report published by the Washington Post on Wednesday, has brought to light the classified mechanics of “Operation Narnia.” This campaign was a central component of the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

The investigation, conducted in partnership with PBS Frontline, establishes that while the broader Israeli-US aerial campaign focused on the physical destruction of Iran’s infrastructure, Operation Narnia was a deliberate effort to eliminate the “human capital” of the Iranian nuclear program.

By targeting the nation’s leading physicists and engineers, Israeli military officials sought to inflict damage that could not be repaired simply by rebuilding facilities. The report highlights a significant departure from previous covert strategies.

Historically, the assassination by Israel of Iranian scientists was characterized by high degrees of deniability. However, the June 2025 campaign marked a transition into open warfare, with Israeli officials citing the collapse of the Syrian government and the weakening of regional deterrents as the “operational opportunity” required to move their hand out of the shadows.

Analysts reportedly spent years building dossiers on 100 individuals, eventually narrowing the target list to a dozen high-priority scientists. Tactically, the operation relied on deep internal infiltration. The investigation reveals that the Mossad utilized over 100 Iranian agents on the ground who were equipped with a “three-part special weapon” for precision strikes. These ground operations were synchronized with the entry of the Israeli Air Force into Iranian airspace, allowing for a simultaneous assault on residential areas in Tehran.

The human cost of these tactics was substantial, according to the report. Through satellite imagery and funeral records, the Washington Post and Bellingcat verified the deaths of at least 71 civilians in five of the strike zones. Notably, the report confirms that a 500-pound bomb was used on a residential complex in the Saadat Abad neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of ten civilians, including an infant. Another strike killed the 17-year-old son of a targeted scientist, while a subsequent attack on a mourning ceremony claimed 15 more lives, including four minors.

A critical element of the investigation focuses on the diplomatic coordination between the Israeli government and the United States. The Post describes a sophisticated “ruse” designed to maintain the element of tactical surprise. While public media outlets were led to believe there was a strategic rift between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Trump administration regarding a potential nuclear deal, the two allies were in fact in full alignment on the military timeline.

The report uncovers that the US issued a final, high-stakes proposal to Tehran on June 15, following the assassination campaign had already commenced, knowing the terms were likely to be rejected. This rejection served as the formal catalyst for the deployment of US B-2 stealth bombers to join the campaign. This suggests that the diplomatic overtures were used as a strategic tool to manage global public opinion while the military operation was already in motion.

The report concludes with a nuanced assessment of the operation’s success. While US and Israeli officials claim the program has been “catastrophically” delayed, the investigation notes that scientific knowledge cannot be entirely eradicated through kinetic force. Despite the extensive destruction of facilities at Natanz and Fordow, Iranian officials maintain that the technological discovery remains intact.

(PC, US Media)