Washington’s war on Iran ignores the lessons written in the devastation of Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The Historical Record of American War

The history of American war since the mid-twentieth century is not merely a sequence of military campaigns. It is also the history of societies shattered by enormous violence—Korea devastated by aerial bombardment, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia scarred by relentless bombing, Iraq broken by sanctions and invasion, Afghanistan ruined by decades of war, and Libya fragmented after NATO intervention.

The Korean War alone killed an estimated three to four million people, the vast majority of them civilians. Entire cities across the peninsula were reduced to rubble by sustained bombing campaigns, and millions were displaced as the peninsula became one of the most heavily bombed regions in modern history.

American air forces dropped roughly 635,000 tons of bombs on Korea, including tens of thousands of tons of napalm. By the end of the conflict, large portions of North Korea’s cities and infrastructure had been destroyed.