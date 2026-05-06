If we remain dependent on US dictates and cues, we are merely subjects of an empire, discounting our own sense of agency and our own internal dynamics.

Much of the current discourse on the Middle East remains fixated on the US midterm congressional elections this coming November. This vote, in particular, is being framed as a pivotal turning point for everything from the survival of Gaza and Lebanon to the future of Iran and beyond.

To a large extent, one can understand why US corporate media is obsessed with this date.

US political power is divided between two ruling parties, each deeply embedded in an intricate system of powerful political and economic elites. For these groups, election results are decisive in shaping the overall direction of the country, but more specifically, they determine the fortunes and misfortunes of a ruling class whose very fate is tied to the corridors of power.

However, there is a distinct irony in this fixation. Rarely do ordinary Americans feel the direct impact of these results—at least not immediately—as the massive US economy seldom responds to sudden political stimuli. This is why, historically, Americans do not vote in large numbers, and why a vast majority continue to distrust their government, whether it is led by Republicans or Democrats.