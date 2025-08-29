The Palestine Chronicle

Thea Cadogan
Aug 29

Much respect for Ramzy Baroud a true journalist who is relentless in his mission for truth...that is powerful!!

Lisa
Aug 30

Western powers know that white-Jewish-supremacist Israel is a serial liar. They’ve always known. They’re complicit; not credulous.

Biden knew that Israel was lying, when he parroted Israel’s lies, and cut funding to UNRWA. And Trump: What is there left to say about him? Trump is what happens when a racist lie becomes sentient.

Judges are appointed by the most corrupt level of government, and the highest court in the US has no integrity, whatsoever.

American courts have always been perfectly happy to falsely convict innocent black Americans, based on the transparent lies of white-Christian-supremacist cops, and white-Christian-supremacist Karens.

It’s not hopeless — it’s never hopeless — but I’m terrified for your colleague.

