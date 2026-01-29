The Palestine Chronicle Joins UpScrolled amid Crackdown on Palestinian Content – Join Us
Important communication.
The Palestine Chronicle has officially launched its news channel on UpScrolled, an independent social media platform created as an alternative to traditional Big Tech networks.
The move is part of a broader strategic shift aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of news and analysis to global audiences, free from opaque third-party content moderation systems that increasingly restrict political reporting, especially from a Palestinian perspective.
The expansion comes amid mounting evidence of systematic constraints on Palestinian-related content across major social media platforms. Digital rights organizations, including 7amleh, have documented a marked rise in “shadowbanning,” a practice in which content visibility is quietly limited without user notification, alongside the automated removal of posts containing keywords related to the Palestinian struggle.
A 2024 report by Human Rights Watch found that Meta’s policies resulted in the widespread suppression of peaceful pro-Palestinian expression, disproportionately affecting journalists, human rights defenders, and news organizations. These digital barriers have significantly complicated the ability of outlets such as The Palestine Chronicle to reliably reach their established audiences on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and X.
The decision to expand onto UpScrolled also follows the finalization of TikTok’s US acquisition on January 22. Under the new arrangement, TikTok’s American operations are controlled by a consortium led by Oracle and Silver Lake Partners, figures known for their public alignment with Israeli state policies.
Since the ownership transition, users and digital rights advocates have reported what has been described as a “censorship spree” on TikTok. Most notably, multiple reports indicate that the platform has begun treating the term “Zionism” as a violation of community standards when used in critical political contexts. The reclassification effectively suppresses a core term central to Palestinian political discourse, further narrowing the space for legitimate debate and reporting.
UpScrolled was developed by Issam Hijazi, a Palestinian-Jordanian-Australian technologist, with the explicit aim of eliminating algorithmic political filtering. The platform operates without so-called “black-box” algorithms that prioritize or demote content based on perceived sensitivity, instead relying on a chronological feed and transparent moderation policies.
The platform has experienced rapid growth in early 2026. According to Forbes, UpScrolled reached the number two position in Apple’s App Store social networking category in late January, surpassing 1.1 million downloads. The surge reportedly coincided with a 2,850 percent increase in daily active users, driven largely by demand for unfiltered access to international news.
By establishing a presence on UpScrolled, The Palestine Chronicle joins a growing network of journalists and human rights organizations using the Tech for Palestine-incubated platform. The move is intended to ensure that subscribers continue to receive real-time updates and full investigative reporting that are increasingly subject to visibility restrictions elsewhere.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
– Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.
Thank you for this info, I wasn't aware of this new alternative platform.
Appreciate it.
https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/6942/Israeli-bulldozer-crushing-of-a-wounded-child-exemplifies-horrific-killing-pattern-in-Gaza
