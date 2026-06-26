The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Print Me's avatar
Print Me
2d

Start by ending the occupation. Otherwise nothing to see here.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17081945's avatar
17081945
2d

Did these “anti-zionists” at the very least say israel has no right to exist? If not, it’s all virtue signalling.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture