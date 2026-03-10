New opinion polls reveal widespread global opposition to the US-Israeli war on Iran, with strong support found mainly in Israel.

Key Takeaways

Global Polls

As the Israeli-US war on Iran continues to escalate, public opinion across much of the world appears far less enthusiastic than government policies might suggest.

A series of recent opinion polls conducted in the United States, Europe and the Middle East reveal a striking pattern: while Israelis overwhelmingly support the war, public opinion in many other regions remains skeptical or strongly opposed to military escalation.

The data, collected in recent weeks by several major polling institutions and research centers, suggests that the conflict is facing growing resistance not only in the Middle East but also among Western publics.

US: Limited Support

In the United States, a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on March 1, 2026, found relatively low support for military action against Iran.

According to the survey, 27 percent of Americans said they supported US and Israeli strikes on Iran, while 43 percent opposed the attacks and 29 percent said they were unsure.

The poll highlighted a significant divide along partisan lines. Republican voters were more likely to support military action, while Democrats and independents were far more skeptical.

Another recent survey by Quinnipiac University, released on March 5, 2026, reached similar conclusions. The Quinnipiac poll found that 53 percent of Americans opposed US military action against Iran, while 40 percent supported it.

The same survey also revealed deep reluctance toward a deeper conflict. According to Quinnipiac, 74 percent of Americans oppose sending US ground troops to Iran, underscoring widespread concern about another major Middle East war.

Taken together, the polling suggests that American public support for escalation remains limited, particularly when the possibility of a prolonged conflict is raised.

European Public Opinion

Across Europe, polling data points to similar skepticism toward the war.

In Spain, a survey conducted by the country’s official Center for Sociological Research (CIS) and published in early March 2026 found that 76 percent of Spaniards oppose military intervention against Iran.

The survey was widely cited in debates surrounding Spain’s refusal to support military escalation in the conflict.

Public opinion in Britain also shows strong resistance to a wider war. A YouGov survey conducted January 30–31, 2026, found that 57 percent of British respondents opposed US military action against Iran, while only 17 percent supported it.

Across Western Europe more broadly, previous YouGov EuroTrack polling released in late 2025 found that only 14 to 28 percent of Europeans support providing military assistance to Israel in a potential conflict with Iran, while significantly larger numbers oppose such involvement.

These figures suggest that European public opinion remains cautious about military escalation in the Middle East, particularly after decades of costly conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Israel: Strong Support for War

Public opinion inside Israel presents a stark contrast.

A survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute on March 2–3, 2026, found overwhelming Israeli support for the war against Iran.

According to the poll, 82 percent of Israelis support the military campaign against Iran. Among Jewish Israelis, support was even higher, reaching 93 percent.

The polling suggests that the war enjoys strong backing across much of Israeli society, even as support elsewhere appears far more limited.

Arab Public Opinion

Beyond Israel and the Western world, polling across the Arab region points to another important trend.

The Arab Opinion Index 2025, conducted by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and released publicly in February 2026, surveyed more than 40,000 respondents across 15 Arab countries, making it one of the largest opinion surveys ever conducted in the region.

The results revealed overwhelming opposition to normalization with Israel.

According to the survey, 87 percent of respondents said they oppose recognition of Israel, while only 6 percent supported normalization.

In several countries, opposition was even higher. In Libya, 96 percent rejected normalization, while in Jordan and Kuwait the figure exceeded 90 percent.

The poll also found that Israel continues to be viewed by large numbers of Arabs as the greatest threat to regional stability.

The findings are particularly significant given the diplomatic fanfare surrounding the Abraham Accords signed by several Arab governments in recent years.

Despite those agreements, the survey shows that support for normalization among Arab publics remains extremely low—far below the populations of the countries whose governments have normalized relations with Israel.

Our Strategic Assessment

The emerging polling data points to a broader geopolitical reality.

The war launched by Israel and supported by the United States against Iran appears to be facing significant resistance not only on the battlefield but also in the realm of public opinion.

One of the original strategic objectives widely discussed by analysts was the possibility that pressure on Iran could lead to regime change or internal destabilization. Another was the hope that regional actors—including Arab states or other regional forces—might join the confrontation against Tehran.

So far, neither objective appears close to being realized.

Instead, polling data suggests that the war lacks broad international support among major populations, including Americans and Europeans.

Several factors help explain this pattern.

First, there is widespread war fatigue across the West after decades of military interventions. The ongoing war in Ukraine and its economic consequences have already strained public patience with prolonged international conflicts.

Second, mainstream Western media narratives that attempted to frame the war as necessary or defensive have failed to generate broad public support. Even among many supporters of US President Donald Trump, enthusiasm for another war in the Middle East remains limited.

Third, the legacy of the 2003 Iraq War continues to shape public attitudes, particularly in Europe and the United Kingdom. The reputational damage associated with that conflict—especially for figures such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair—has left governments cautious about supporting new wars whose long-term consequences remain uncertain.

Another factor shaping global public opinion is the genocide in Gaza.

Israel’s ongoing extermination campaign in Gaza has generated widespread anger and condemnation across much of the world, including Europe and the United States. The devastation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza have significantly damaged Israel’s international image and made many people deeply skeptical of Israeli military actions elsewhere.

For many observers, the war against Iran is therefore viewed not as an isolated conflict, but as part of the broader regional escalation linked to Israel’s war in Gaza.

At the same time, attempts to portray the conflict as a wider regional struggle between Arabs, Kurds, and Iranians appear to be failing.

The Arab Opinion Index shows that overwhelming majorities of Arabs continue to view Israel—not Iran—as their principal regional adversary.

The only place where large-scale public support for the war appears to exist is inside Israel itself.

This reality reinforces a growing perception among analysts that the conflict is not a broadly supported international campaign, but rather a war driven primarily by Israeli strategic calculations.

In the court of global public opinion, the war appears increasingly isolated.

