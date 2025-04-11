The Palestine Chronicle

It is disgraceful that the majority of 🇮🇱dwellers have no problem with the Genocide. Their hatred and contempt for Palestinians is fairly uniform. The Benzion Mileikowsky political crisis is THEIR problem. They voted, willingly, for a mass murderer whose approach they do not oppose. They continue living on stolen land. And the more they torture the Palestinian people the hotter and more widespread hatred against them will be. Self fulfilling prophecy.

