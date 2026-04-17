To accuse the Pope of weakness borders on the ridiculous, especially when such criticism comes from a president who, in recent times, has shown himself completely subservient to the Israeli government.

The instability in the Middle East is today more than ever a matter of pressing relevance: Jerusalem stands at the center of the world. It is precisely there—where Christ himself was born, lived, died, and rose again—that the destiny of all humanity is being shaped.

This instability, partly natural and inherent to the coexistence of different peoples, is also artificially fueled by global powers, with Israel and the United States acting in coalition and at the forefront.

In the face of the immense suffering endured by the countries involved in confrontations with Israel—a constant affecting all neighboring states, which suggests a clear primary responsibility of this state in the painful instability afflicting the region—an authoritative voice rises and echoes across the world: the voice of the Roman Pontiff.