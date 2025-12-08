The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva_Iglesias23's avatar
Eva_Iglesias23
Dec 8

This is so beautiful, and powerful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
Dec 8

They weren’t in exile before illegally migrating to Palestine. They were in their native lands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture