Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish (L) and Zionist settler and poet Yitzak Lamdan. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

When the first Jewish settlers set foot on Palestinian lands around 150 years ago, the First Zionist Congress (1897) was still years away. In other words, while Zionism had not yet emerged as an organized political force, the wave of immigration to Palestine had already begun.

When Theodor Herzl convened the congress, his task was not as difficult as it might seem. The ingredients of the meal had already been prepared and placed in the pot – all he had to do was light the stove. Those who entered the “kitchen” before him were none other than a group of early Zionist writers and poets.

Early Zionist Literature: Lies Constructed Against the Truth

With the British Mandate occupation that followed World War I, Palestinian literature gained a distinctly resistant identity, telling the world the story of a people whose very existence was denied by their enemies for over a century. It guarded an identity threatened with erasure. Looking back over the century, we see that Palestinian writers fought on multiple fronts simultaneously.

Their struggle was not limited to the British Mandate authorities nor Zionist militias such as the Haganah, which began operating shortly after. Palestinians also faced a literary enemy – an army of Zionist poets and writers living across the world, whose works were filled with dramatic elements. Some lived in England, some in France, some in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, some in Russia; some were even non-Jewish. Standing against their texts was as challenging as dealing with an arrogant British military governor or a ruthless member of a Zionist militia.

Zionist literature, which sought to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine and promote the idea of colonization through novels, short stories, poetry, and plays, completely disregarded reality and reconstructed the Palestinian lands in the imagination. According to The Wondrous Tale of Alroy (1833) by Benjamin Disraeli, the Jews could regain their former power only by acquiring Palestinian lands. Before it was even published, this novel had five hundred pre-orders from aristocratic circles in London and was soon translated into Russian, French, and German.

Another early Zionist novel, Daniel Deronda, by the non-Jewish English writer George Eliot, featured a protagonist experiencing an identity crisis. Deronda was a young Englishman who later discovered his Jewish heritage. Published on a rainy September day in 1876, the novel suggested that the path to overcoming all hardships and crises lay in returning to Jewish roots and to the land of Palestine. Those who did so would suddenly become both mentally and physically strong and whole.

One of the main strategies employed by these writers, who skillfully used literature to encourage Jewish immigration to Palestine and turn it into a powerful propaganda tool, was to portray those who migrated as strong, independent, and capable people, while depicting those who stayed behind as weak and pitiful. Andre Spire, the most prominent representative of the Zionist revival in French poetry, thus addressed the Jews in one of his poems:

“What are you doing in your corner, clumsy and sorrowful? So pitiful, so lowly. O Jew, have you no courage?!”

Another recurring theme was the connection to land and agriculture. These texts idealized the establishment of a life based on agriculture in Palestine and the revitalization of the land. Yet the most striking aspect was their depiction of Palestine as entirely empty. In 1847, Mark Twain traveled to Palestine with Christian pilgrims and later described the land as barren and desolate in his travelogue Innocents Abroad; The New Pilgrims’ Progress, which would later become a bestseller in the U.S. This text became one of the key works that ignited the Zionist imagination.

Two different representations emerged: a completely empty Palestine, “a land without a people,” and others who acknowledged some “wilderness” in Palestine. These texts also chronicled Jews’ resistance and self-defense against these “wild” inhabitants, portraying them as a nation rising to survive in Palestine. Such writings would later help legitimize the actions of Zionist terror groups which would carry out numerous massacres in Palestinian towns and villages in the years to come.

Zionist Literature Before the Nakba

They read the poems Masada and The City of the Massacre. Then they carried out massacres in Palestine

In 1927, a poem published in Palestine instantly created a sensation and became a manifesto for the Zionist occupiers. The poem was titled Masada: A Historical Epic. According to Jewish legend, the Masada Fortress was besieged by the Romans in 73 CE and the Jewish defenders inside chose mass suicide over surrender. The poet likened the life-and-death struggle in the fortress to the struggle of the invading Jewish settlers arriving in Palestinian lands.

In the poem’s refrain, Zionist settler Yitzak Lamdan declared: Masada lo tipol shuv (Masada will never fall again). In other words, Masada was now in Palestine—but this time, instead of committing suicide, they would fight. The poem had a profound impact on the Zionist movement and accelerated the massacres carried out by Zionist militias. Yet it was inspired by an earlier work: the poem The City of the Massacre, composed by Hayim Nahman Bialik after the 1903 pogrom against Jews in Russia. Bialik wrote:

“Everything is destroyed… And now you will set out… The acacias are flowering and spreading their scent. The flowers are like feathers, and yet they smell of blood. And their sweet smoke will enter your chest as if on purpose. It will call you to spring, to life, and to health.”

The City of the Massacre resonated deeply, serving as a manifesto that reinforced Zionist claims of self-defense and, more importantly, of having a national homeland. Many young Russian Jews who read the poem began to organize around Zionism to ensure they would never be defenseless against such attacks again. They first joined underground groups resisting the Russian Tsar and, after the October 1917 Revolution to Palestine to join the Zionist paramilitary Haganah. In short, one of the most crucial factors enabling Zionist militias to recruit so many people was Zionist literature itself.

Palestinian Literature: The Dignity of the Pen

Zionist writers and poets continued to skillfully cover up the truth in all the texts they produced. After the signing of the Balfour Declaration in 1917, their arrogance grew even bolder. The British Mandate, which began soon after in Palestine, offered Zionist writers unprecedented freedom. They no longer had to remain exiled; they could go to Palestine and freely publish magazines and newspapers. On June 1, 1925, the first Hebrew newspaper in Palestine, Davar-Iton Poalei Eretz Yisrael (Davar – The Newspaper of the Workers of the Land of Israel), began publication. A large portion of its pages was dedicated to culture and arts news, as well as poems and stories by Zionist writers.

Yet there was one thing they had not accounted for. From the very moment the British Mandate and Zionist immigration began, Palestinian writers and poets were present in the public sphere. Unlike the narrative in Zionist literary texts, Palestinian writers defended their cities with an ancient heritage, a living population, a strong faith, and deeply rooted culture, upholding the dignity of the pen. Palestine stood resilient.

In 1920, unrest erupted at the Nabi Musa shrine near Jerusalem; in 1923, massive protests occurred across Palestinian cities. In 1929, the Buraq uprising took place around Al-Aqsa Mosque and the 1936 general strike was followed by the three-year-long Great Palestinian Revolt.

From Syria, Izzeddin al-Qassam arrived in Haifa in 1920, carried out a decade of extensive Islamic educational and in early 1930, the first Qassam Brigades were established. Throughout these social movements, Palestinian writers and poets were always at the forefront, standing on the podium. Even among the fighters of martyr al-Qassam, there were poets.

Born in 1888, Izzat Darwaza was better known in our region for his Quranic exegesis but became one of the most important pre-Nakba Palestinian authors. He had written numerous plays from an early period. A leader of the Palestinian National Movement, Darwaza’s first plays focused on the Zionist agents attempting to steal Palestinian lands and exposed many of the lies propagated by Zionist writers.

Among the first fighters of the Qassam Brigades, Haifa-born poet Nuh Ibrahim wrote poetry by day and carried out raids against British forces and Zionist settlements by night. On October 18, 1938, he was ambushed and martyred by the British, just like his commander al-Qassam. Another martyred poet was Abdürrahim Mahmud from Tulkarem, who was beheaded and thrown into a well by the British and Zionist militias in 1948. He had composed dozens of poems emphasizing the strong Islamic identity in Palestine.

Fadwa Tuqan, born the same year the Balfour Declaration was issued, became the greatest female poet of the Palestinian resistance. Not only did she wield a highly educated and powerful pen, but her profound knowledge of Arab music aided her single-handed rebuttal of the savage image depicted in Zionist texts.

Literary Battles After the Nakba

She was called Palestine and she is still called Palestine – Mahmoud Darwish

Palestinian literature, building on its rich preexisting legacy, fully embraced a resistant identity after the Nakba. The newly established State of Israel had named streets and schools after Zionist poets and writers, and in some places erected their statues. Those still alive were invited to live in the state. Many Palestinian writers were however forced to live in exile, mostly in neighboring Arab countries, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

Wherever they were, they continued to write with extraordinary determination. Just as before the Nakba, poetry remained at the forefront of literary production afterwards. It was easy to memorize and, when necessary, could even be reproduced by hand. What becomes strikingly evident here is the immense pressure placed on Palestinian poets and writers despite the strong international support enjoyed by the new generation of Zionist literary figures. This pressure did not come solely from the Zionist state; in many cases, they were also subjected to close surveillance in the Arab countries where they lived.

Shortly after Zionist writer Shmuel Yosef Agnon received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1966, the 1967 Arab-Israeli War broke out, and Israel more than tripled the territory under its control. While Zionist writers were hosted in elegant ballrooms in London, Paris, New York, and other Western cities, Palestinian poets and writers were condemned to live in refugee camps under tents that moved with the shifting winds.

While Agnon wrote in comfort in occupied Jerusalem streets closed to traffic during working hours, the founding chronicler of Palestinian resistance fiction, Ghassan Kanafani, wrote his masterpiece Men in the Sun in secrecy, hiding from Lebanese police. Born in the Austro-Hungarian town of Buchach, Agnon would die in his warm bed in Jerusalem, while Kanafani would be martyred in Beirut by a 300-kilogram bomb.

Kanafani’s body was blown apart, his limbs so scattered that it was difficult to assemble them for burial. That Kanafani, who could have been killed by a single blast, was martyred in such a manner was entirely symbolic: it was meant to send a message that any Palestinian writer who continued to write could face the same fate.

Palestinian Writers Targeted in Gaza Genocide

Since October 7, 2023, during the ongoing genocide in Gaza, writers and artists have been among the first targets. This is because they do not merely document what is happening in Gaza – they also amplify the voice of their people to the entire world. As a result, attacks against them aim not just to kill an individual writer or artist, but to erase Palestine’s memory, intellectual output, and stories made to be passed down to future generations.

Since October 2023, the Zionist state has killed more than 50 Palestinian writers and artists. Despite their immense courage, these Palestinians departed with a striking humility. They refused to leave their homes in Gaza despite numerous threats, defying death in the process. They dared death to bear witness to the Gazan people: the children who fearlessly confront the occupiers; the doctors performing surgeries without anesthesia; the parents burying their children with their own hands.

In death, their calm, resolute confrontation left the strongest message to the world. They valued completing the stories of their people over their own lives, departing this world with half-finished notebooks of poetry and novels, and unfinished paintings. This is what the Israeli occupation continues to overlook: how every unfinished sentence for Palestine has become the first line of a new sentence yet to be written. No fiction, no matter how powerful, could ever hide the truth forever.

– Peren Birsaygılı Mut is a writer, documentary scriptwriter, and publisher from İzmir, whose work focuses on Palestinian literature and history. She is the author of several books, including Among the Olive Trees and The Pen and the Rifle, and is the recipient of the 2023 TYB Special Award and the 2025 Necip Fazıl Idea and Research Award. She contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

