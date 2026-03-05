The Palestine Chronicle

Yvonne Zarowny
1h

Interesting that the war to collapse Palestine's Gaza and Iran may not only strengthen the resolve of those attacked, but lead to the collapse of the two dominant attackers - USA and Israel. With most of EU, UK and Canada being complicit with these two aggressors - perhaps we too will do some soul searching.

As for this Canadian - I am deeply disappointed in PM Mark Carney and these Liberals.

He has turned us into a lap dog of the USA.

So much for 'elbows up'!

Paulo Kirk
1h

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/guernica-dresden-fire-bombing-tokyo

Yeah, a new empire has emerged, a la Philip K. DIck, a la the Jews with the Computer Screws -- Zuckerberg, Page, Brin, Altman, Karp, Ackman, Ellison, and... 130 Jewish Billionaires (and increasing monthly).

Trump and Is-RAW-Hell are winning in that destructive sort of way, shypillis always wins when no antibiotics are introduced.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/yes-trump-is-winning-the-jews-are

