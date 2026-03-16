Iraq’s armed resistance is re-emerging as a decisive front in the regional war, shaped by decades of occupation, intervention, and unresolved conflict.

Key Takeaways

Iraqi resistance factions are intensifying attacks on US military presence, signaling Iraq’s re-emergence as a central battlefield in the regional war.

Groups formed during the fight against Daesh, particularly within the Hashd al-Shaabi framework, now possess significant military capacity and experience.

The escalation reflects decades of accumulated resentment toward US intervention, linking Iraq’s current resistance to the wider Axis of Resistance.

Imperial Foundations of Iraq’s Long War

After more than two decades and a million dead later, armed resistance groups in Iraq are shaping up to be one of the defining features of today’s regional war. Although greatly overlooked in the Western media, it is a historic instance of blowback, coming back to bite Washington.