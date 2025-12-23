The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
17m

Powerful deconstruction of how labeling shifts with power dynamics. The Ahmad al-Sharaa arc from terrorist bounty to White House visitor basically lays bare how the term operates as political currency rather than moral category. When I studied Middle Eastern resistance movements, the pattern was clear: movements get delegitimzed through language first, then military force follows. Worth noting tho that international law's "all available means" framwork for self-determination cuts both ways depending on who's interpreting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture