Despite military gains, despite political pressure, and despite attempts to co-opt sections of Lebanon’s political establishment, Israel failed to fundamentally alter the equation.

Israel’s war on Lebanon is doomed to fail. This is not a mere prediction, nor an argument rooted in ideology or wishful thinking. It is a logical conclusion drawn from history, military reality and the strategic quagmire that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again created for his country.

History alone should have taught Israel this lesson.

The expansion of Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon to create a so-called security belt is not a new strategy. Israel tried it before and failed. Following its 1978 invasion of Lebanon, Israel gradually established and maintained a buffer zone in the south through direct military occupation and proxies, most notably the South Lebanon Army. That experiment endured for over two decades.

It ended in failure.