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Niemoller's Ghost's avatar
Niemoller's Ghost
41m

I would rephrase your summary to say that History is not (only) made in war rooms and think tanks. It is (also) made in the accumulated choices of ordinary people, acting within the constraints and possibilities of their own lived realities. Power does not reside solely in states or leaders (when) it (is activated by) the collective.

I guess that my Australians are passively accustomed to our Green party preserving our environmental and human rights without any personal effort from most voters, and Labor preserving our industrial and commercial rights without any personal effort from most voters, and so this might result in most living with political apathy waiting on others to preserve what they value. Maybe the abuses of Iran's authoritarian government and the unforgivable war crime abuses of Iran's enemies (like Israel and the US) have at least left a critical mass of politically engaged Iranians who are currently willing to actively participate in their struggle for their collective political future. (Survival is a brutal and urgent teacher!) Best wishes to these latest victims of our species' bloody shameful Military Industrial Complex culture, may they defeat the unforgivable war criminals attacking them, and soon find a peaceful future with sufficiency for everyone's needs (including all human decencies), not prioritization of anyone's greed (or need to dominate others).

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Mags Schneider's avatar
Mags Schneider
4h

Beautifully stated

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