Jaz
Aug 5

Strump gave Satanyahu the green light to take over Gaza and said USA is taken over Gaza because it looks like HELL! Who made it look like hell, clown Strump? You and Evil Satanyahu. Starmer said it was Labour's policy to recognise Palestine! Since when, Labour Friends of Israel? Like Vanessa Beely said, it's all a LIE and distraction. Two state solutions was dead a long time since 1948 because the Zionist plan was to throw or kill ALL the indigenous inhabitants and both US and UK have precedent on this against the indigenous inhabitants of US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. History repeats itself.

Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 6

It's bewildering how so many politicians can live with themselves, let alone sleep well at night, and even attend religious services seemingly in good conscience — especially those faiths that teach utmost compassion and charity.

.

Politics is ‘the art of compromise’

politics at its moral peak

though this moral peak

indeed lies below a dead sea’s level,

but the compromise of ethics

and integrity is politics at

its moral natural state

—a state in which the media beast

must be fed, will feast from

the politicians’ tin can

filled with naught but the spin man

of the political animal.

