The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
Nov 4

Very good connection of dots. The UAE is playing its backer-role in Sudan, and as I red and heard from sudanese journalists, is backing both sides as well (RSF and Sudanese Army).

They play its role as "destabilizers" of the region, aligning with the US, normalizing relations with the zionist entity (de facto complicits in Genocide), and genocide doers in Yemen ...

So "peace makers" as Trump is: warmongers profiting from genocides.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randy Haddadin's avatar
Randy Haddadin
Nov 3Edited

Is there any reason why we should allow radical Islam and the Muslim brotherhood to flourish. What will happen to the Christian’s in Palestine if these groups do come into power?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture