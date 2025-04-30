The US designated Ansarallah as a terrorist organization. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

From strikes on Yemen’s power plants, generators, gas stations, and civilian apartment complexes, it appears as if the US is getting desperate in its air campaign, due to a lack of intelligence and military targets.

Yemen is one of the world’s poorest countries, yet, amidst an unresolved civil war, its Sana’a-based Ansarallah government is managing to effectively repel the richest nation with the most powerful military on the globe.

Contrary to US President Donald Trump’s claims that Yemen’s Ansarallah has been “decimated”, over 6 weeks into the American military assault and what is projected to be around 2 billion dollars wasted later, the Sana’a-based government is alive and well.

In the latest series of failures for the United States in Yemen, an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet was forced to crash into the sea in order to avoid an incoming missile strike against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

The fighter jet is said to cost around 60 million dollars, which would be added to the list of aircraft the US has lost during its recent campaign, including at least 7 MQ-9 Reaper Drones, which cost an estimated 33 million dollars each.

While the US anti-missile and anti-drone munitions are costing potentially hundreds of millions in order to stop incoming missiles from Yemen, Ansarallah’s munitions are estimated to be built for a mere cost in the thousands.

On Sunday, around 100 officers from the UAE-backed National Resistance Forces (NRF) decided to switch sides and join Ansarallah. This was a huge blow that may have stunted plans for a US-backed ground operation in Yemen.

In addition to this, demonstrations have been taking place across southern Yemen, against the Saudi-UAE backed ‘Presidential Council of Yemen” that runs out of Aden.

The protests have taken place in reaction to a lack of electricity, basic services, and economic decline, which has made some 30% of the country’s population, who live under Aden’s rule, poorer on average than the rest of the nation under Ansarallah’s governance.

So far, no major leaders in the Yemeni Armed Forces or Ansarallah have been killed. There is also no indication that any significant underground missile facilities have been destroyed either.

In fact, the US has been using its B-2 stealth bombers to attack Yemen since at least October 2024, when the Biden administration failed to collapse a tunnel system built into a mountain.

The latest indicators of this desperation include the bombing of Ras Issa Port, killing at least 80 civilians with no military target in sight, and the more recent airstrikes against a detention facility in Saada. The detention centre was under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Red Cross. The US strikes killed over 100 civilians, injuring scores, most of whom were African migrants.

These kinds of attacks, similar to an earlier American strike that targeted a tribal gathering, posted by President Trump on social media, who bragged about it, are telltale signs that the United States is out of options and is killing civilians to cover its failures.

Meanwhile, the goals of the US air campaign, which has murdered around 240 civilians so far, have most certainly not been fulfilled. Not only is Ansarallah still firing missiles and drones at Israel, in support of Gaza, while maintaining its Red Sea blockade, but it is also intensifying its defensive operations against the US forces and demonstrating a high level of strategic thinking.

Instead of inflicting a death blow on Yemen’s Ansarallah and discouraging its public, the US air campaign is only helping the Sana’a-based administration grow in popular support.

It is now seen by its people, taking on both Israel and the United States, refusing to bow down, while the people under its governance are more well off than those living under the Western-backed authorities in the South.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

– Robert Inlakesh is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker. He focuses on the Middle East, specializing in Palestine. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.