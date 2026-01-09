The US kidnapping of President Maduro represents one of the worst violations of international law by a major power in decades. It also reflects the role of Venezuela as a battleground of US and Chinese interests.

In the early hours of January 3, 2026, Venezuela’s President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were dragged from their bedroom and transported to New York. Having been months in the making behind the back of the US Congress, the military raid involved more than 150 aircraft and drones, likely causing tens of deaths and far more injuries.

Concurrently, the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against Maduro and his wife on several serious narco-terrorism, cocaine, and guns conspiracy charges.

In the view of the Venezuelan government, it was an “imperialist attack.” In view of the international community, it was widely condemned as a violation of international law, specifically the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or politi…