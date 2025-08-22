The Palestine Chronicle

Aug 22

Автор прав. В этой связи мотивационная фактология для антикоррупционных правоприменителей русских секторов группы "Эгмонт", с/к "Вараш", с/п "Лахав 433"/"Кидон"/"Шальдаг" (независимо от гражданства, национальности, местонахождения, вероисповедания, партпристрастий и пр."окраса-масти") https://vkvideo.ru/video-190602075_456239060

ДЕВЯТИСВЕЧНАЯ сатанинская псевдоменора заведомо не соответствует Библейскому описанию: "Чеканный должен быть сей светильник; стебель его, ветви его, чашечки его, яблоки его и цветы его должны выходить из него; ШЕСТЬ ветвей должны выходить из боков его: три ветви светильника из одного бока его и три ветви светильника из другого бока его…" (Книга Исход. 25:31-36) https://af.attachmail.ru/cgi-bin/readmsg?id=17499333732138274249;0;1;1&mode=attachment&email=chernomorov.59@mail.ru&ct=image%2fpng&cn=image.png&cte=binary&rid=15624682418570144197374502416941231163852115748117

Циничная популяризация ортодоксами и их холуями (пРезидентами ОПГ Хабад) сатанинского символа, заведомо не отвечающего Библейским канонам, является системообразующей провокацией т.н. ортодоксальных (т.е. псевдорелигиозных) антисемитов (хабадники/хасиды/харедимы, провокативно-коррупционное кредо которых: "Дебилизируя развращай и стравливай нации/народы/этносы в междуусобных войнах с целью паразитирования на их ресурсах"), проникших неправедными путями в гос.организм светского Израиля, а также в гос.организм исторически дружного многонационального народа России и ее Окраины, Европы, Америки и Средиземноморья https://af.attachmail.ru/cgi-bin/readmsg?id=17499333732138274249;0;1;2&mode=attachment&email=chernomorov.59@mail.ru&ct=image%2fpng&cn=image.png&cte=binary&rid=10285558217607109582405454307118250841233404615509

Которая учиняется ими для провокативного инициирования ненависти к светским евреям, посредством дискредитации их фактических Богоугодных верований, сакральная суть которых в коротких в/клипах "У ментальной Стены плача.." https://vkvideo.ru/video-228733204_456239286 "Проснитесь" https://vkvideo.ru/video-228733204_456239245

Общеизвестно, что БОГ (Всевышний, Аллах) в душе истинно верующего в НЕГО (совестливость), а не в разновекторных синагогах, мечетях и храмах. Поэтому душевного равновесия и русскоправедной упертости 3х млн русскоязычной диаспоре светских евреев Израиля и антикоррупционным правоприменителям русских секторов группы "Эгмонт", с/комитета "Вараш", с/подразделений "Лахав 433", "Кидон", "Шальдаг" осуществляющих без демаскирующей помпезности антикоррупционную борьбу с псевдорелигиозными антисемитами, которые проникнув социальными паразитами в гос.организм упомянутых стран, нагло самопровозгласили себя "богоизбранным племенем", а всех остальных, в т.ч. русскоязычных светских евреев, славян, палестинцев и арабов — "гоями", "недочеловеками и засохшими ветками, подлежащими отсечению от древа жизни".

ВЫВОД: Является очевидным даже для аквариумных рыбок, что рептилоидная алчность ортодоксальных антисемитов в очередной раз сгубит не их самих (по обыкновению ускользнут), а обманутых ими светских евреев и всех тех, кто подзабыл Библейские основы морально-нравственной гигиены и правила социальной санитарии. В силу которых, социальных паразитов необходимо безжалостно выводить из (гос)организма, ибо толерастическое бездействие самоубийственно для любой личности/нации/народности.

Р.С. И поэтому с псевдорелигиозными алчными крысами необходимо бороться по нижеприведенному алгоритму всем миром, пока они не сожрали этот самый мир.

