Frank Sterle Jr.
Sep 7

Way too many Western officials/politicians, a.k.a. enablers, are basically taking directions from pro-Israel/-IDF lobbyists. And then there's the clearly-compromised heavily-corporatized Western news-media. Particularly with Israel’s systematic mass slaughter and starvation of Gazan non-combatants young and old, that news-media have been, to put it mildly, editorially emasculated.

Due to the risks involved, I’ve always respected foreign correspondents and especially admired those covering active war zones. Nevertheless, I feel that too much of contemporary ‘journalism’ seems motivated more by a paycheck and publication (‘a buck and a byline’) than a genuine strive to expose thus challenge the corrupt powerful who abuse/exploit those with the least in this increasingly unjust global existence.

It’s the ethical/moral duty of Western journalists and editors to publicly expose the compromised news-media product and therefor its facilitator(s). By doing so, such brave journalists can at least then also proclaim they will no longer participate in its creation and/or dissemination.

Over decades, I’ve heard of too many cases of employees not standing up and doing what is necessary for the public and/or human(e) good, instead excusing themselves with something like: ‘I need this job — I have a family to support’. ... I have to say that — unless, of course, they were actually forced into coupling, copulating and procreating however many years before — such familial obligation status does not actually ethically or morally justify their willing involvement.

Quite frankly, journalists/editors with genuine integrity should and would tender their resignations and even publicly proclaim they can no longer help propagate their employer’s media product, whether it involves self-censored/missing coverage of a brutally lopsided foreign war or that of domestic corporate corruption that will harm the populace.

Kat
Sep 7

And Imagine all that so the rich can become richer as it always was about power and $ . The hypocrisy ,inhumanity has reached its pick inXXI century .

