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Nassim Fathallah's avatar
Nassim Fathallah
5h

..

... just remember what Napoleon have said :

" La raison du plus FORT, est toujours la meilleure " ?

Napoleon WAS a STRONG criminal!

But not even close to that of that of the SADIQ SIYAMEESE states of ISRAHËLL ✡ 🇮🇱 and AMMERI KKK A 🇺🇲 ? 🤢 🤮 🖕

..

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Cristian Parrino's avatar
Cristian Parrino
5h

Women are invoked in the language of war, but what that language comes to mean in practice is something else. Human rights, protection, and liberation are used in the same context in which journalists are killed and schools are bombed, which raises the question of what those terms now actually describe.

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