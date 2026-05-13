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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
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There’s an increasingly apt expression I've come across in the media: "God damn America!"

America, and perhaps Britain, may be well on its/their way to being damned — never mind it/they somehow being God-blessed or the monarchy saved by Him. The Biblical Jesus Christ definitely would not approve of the almost systematic morbid greed and poverty rampant in “God's Own Country” — let alone the morbid atrocities it's committing or enabling internationally.

In 2002, Israeli PM Netanyahu implored the United States Congress to invade Iraq because, he alleged, Baghdad was developing weapons of mass destruction. This was utterly, and likely knowingly, false; however, the brutal damage had largely already been done, mostly to innocent Iraqi men, women and children. He is pulling the same stunt with Iran's nuclear energy production.

The U.S. consistently drinks the Israeli state's used bathwater. Netanyahu is the greatest warmonger yet still has the most powerful foreign connections acting as his puppets, notably the Trump administration.

President Donald promptly bends over for Netanyahu, unconditionally arming and re-arming the Israel Defense Forces with American state-of-the-art, American-taxpayer-supplied weaponry to indiscriminately use against foreign parties Israel deems a threat — not to mention slaughtering innocent Palestinian non-combatants, notably children.

And Trump’s lame, immoral idea of creating peace is compelling one side or party that: “You’re not holding any cards.” However, human beings, both individualistically and collectively, want to feel a sense of self dignity, and therefor Trump’s you’re-not-holding-any-cards likely won’t work.

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