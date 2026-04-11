The Palestine Chronicle has launched Thinking Palestine, a new platform dedicated to rigorous analysis and deeper reflection on the Palestinian struggle.

At a time when political, social, and military developments unfold at a relentless pace, the space for careful interpretation is increasingly limited. Thinking Palestine seeks to address this gap by offering a structured platform for critical engagement—one that balances immediacy with depth.

Developed in collaboration with the European Centre for Palestine Studies (ECPS) at the University of Exeter, the initiative brings together academic research and journalistic practice to examine unfolding realities in Palestine and beyond.

This article is part of Thinking Palestine’s opening thematic focus on cultural resistance—a central yet often overlooked dimension of the Palestinian struggle. Beyond military confrontation and political developments, cultural resistance reflects how Palestinians assert identity, memory, and continuity in the face of sustained attempts at erasure.

In the following piece by Dr. Zarefah Baroud, the return of the gallows is examined not as a new policy, but as part of a longer colonial tradition. By tracing the use of execution as spectacle—from the British Mandate to the present—the article situates contemporary developments within a deeper historical framework, highlighting how practices of repression have repeatedly failed to extinguish Palestinian resistance.

The authorities cuffed the nationalist detainees, leading them to their death at the gallows, scaffolding and rope that had borne witness to the final moments of dozens of nationalists like them. As they approached the noose with grace and a sacred conviction, they declared their final tribute to the beloved homeland: “Filasteen ‘Arabiyya!” (“Palestine is Arab”), and issued a final, unflinching indictment of her oppressors.

The families and communities of the martyrs gather outside Sijn Akka, dressed in white and adorned with henna as if they were attending a wedding, receiving the martyr’s body among eruptions of ululations and celebratory songs.

This is not a romantic tale, but rather the tradition adopted by Palestinians throughout the British Mandate for Palestine, a colonial regime that saw to the systematic annihilation of an entire generation of Palestinian nationalists.

This article continues on Thinking Palestine. Read the full piece here.