The joint US–Israeli aggression on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, reaching US military bases in Arab states, have triggered sweeping international reactions.

Key Developments

Oman warns US strikes undermined nuclear negotiations and urges Washington not to deepen involvement.

Russia condemns the operation as “armed aggression” and demands an immediate halt.

China expresses deep concern and calls for the cessation of military action and renewed dialogue.

Gulf states and Jordan condemn Iranian missile attacks and affirm self-defense rights.

Palestinian, Iraqi, and Yemeni factions declare solidarity with Iran and threaten US bases.

European leaders call for restraint, emergency UN Security Council consultations, and protection of civilians.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian missile strikes on Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

International humanitarian officials warn of catastrophic regional consequences.

A Diplomatic Breakpoint

The US–Israeli war on Iran has fractured the international landscape, drawing sharp condemnations, urgent diplomatic appeals, and open threats of regional escalation. What began as a joint military operation described by Israel as “preemptive” and by Washington as necessary to eliminate “imminent threats” has rapidly evolved into a geopolitical crisis.

Governments worldwide have responded within hours of the strikes, revealing deep divisions over legitimacy, strategy, and the future of regional stability.

Oman: Mediation Undermined

Oman, which has long served as a discreet mediator between Washington and Tehran, reacted with visible dismay.

Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the strikes had undermined “active and serious negotiations” that were ongoing over Iran’s nuclear program. Just hours before the military operation, Albusaidi had met senior US officials and expressed optimism that “peace is within our reach.”

In a pointed message directed at Washington, he urged the United States “not to get sucked in further,” adding: “This is not your war.”

Muscat’s warning underscores the diplomatic cost of the strikes. The latest round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva had concluded only days earlier, with Oman playing a central facilitating role.

Russia: “Unprovoked Armed Aggression”

Moscow issued one of the strongest condemnations.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry described the US–Israeli operation as a “preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state.” It demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy.

The ministry warned of the risk of a “humanitarian, economic and possibly radiological catastrophe,” particularly given reported strikes on nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, reiterating Moscow’s condemnation and expressing readiness to help broker a peaceful resolution.

The Kremlin also convened its Security Council, signaling the seriousness with which Moscow views the escalation.

China: Deep Concern, Call for Restraint

Beijing adopted a more measured tone but made its position clear.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned” about the strikes and called for “an immediate cessation of military action.” It emphasized respect for Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, urging all sides to resume dialogue.

While stopping short of outright condemnation, China’s statement reflects unease over instability in a region critical to global energy markets and Belt and Road investments.

Beijing warned that further escalation could destabilize the entire Middle East.

Europe: Alarm and Calls for Emergency Diplomacy

European reactions were cautious but urgent.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for good-faith negotiations to halt Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs and urged an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa described developments as “deeply alarming,” calling for maximum restraint and full respect for international law.

Germany confirmed close coordination with European partners and embassies in the region.

The United Kingdom urged its citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE to shelter in place, warning of heightened risks.

Britain, France, and Germany also condemned Iranian retaliatory missile attacks, urging Tehran to avoid indiscriminate strikes and return to talks.

Gulf States and Jordan: Condemnation of Iranian Missiles

Following Iranian missile launches targeting regional states, Gulf governments issued strong statements.

Saudi Arabia condemned what it described as “blatant Iranian aggression” targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province, stating its air defenses intercepted incoming projectiles. The kingdom warned it would take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its security.

Qatar condemned ballistic missile targeting of its territory as a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty and reserved the right to respond proportionately under international law.

Kuwait similarly described attacks on its territory as violations of sovereignty and affirmed its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The United Arab Emirates expressed full solidarity with affected states and warned that continued violations threaten global economic and energy stability.

Jordan condemned missile attacks on its territory and reaffirmed support for diplomatic solutions.

These statements reveal a widening regional dimension, with Gulf capitals balancing condemnation of Iranian retaliation while avoiding explicit endorsement of the original US–Israeli strikes.

Iraqi and Yemeni Factions: Threats Against US Bases

Beyond official state reactions, non-state actors aligned with Iran signaled escalation.

In Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah threatened to “soon begin attacking US bases” following airstrikes in Babil province. The Iraqi army confirmed casualties from strikes in Jurf al-Nasr, a sensitive security zone associated with armed factions.

In Yemen, the Ansarallah movement warned that “the coming hours carry more surprises,” framing Iran’s response as legitimate self-defense. The group warned that US military bases across the region were potential targets.

Ansarallah’s political bureau declared that “whoever believes the targeting concerns Iran alone is mistaken,” signaling the possibility of a broader confrontation.

Palestinian Factions: Solidarity with Iran

Palestinian resistance movements strongly condemned what they termed US–Israeli aggression.

Hamas described the operation as a “dangerous escalation” targeting regional stability and sovereignty. It expressed solidarity with Iran’s right to self-defense and called on Arab and Muslim states to unite.

Islamic Jihad similarly condemned the strikes as part of a broader agenda to reshape the region and weaken the Palestinian cause.

Both groups voiced confidence in Iran’s capacity to respond.

Pakistan and South Asia: Calls for De-Escalation

Pakistan condemned the strikes as “unjustified” and called for an immediate resumption of diplomacy. Islamabad advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran.

South Korea ordered safety checks for troops deployed abroad, particularly in Lebanon and Somalia.

Taiwan urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to parts of the Middle East, maintaining Iran at the highest travel alert level.

These measures reflect fears of spillover instability.

Humanitarian Concerns

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that military escalation could trigger a “series of dangerous consequences” with devastating implications for civilians.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric cautioned that the region risks spiraling into humanitarian fallout if hostilities continue.

Warnings of broader catastrophe—humanitarian, economic, and even radiological—have become central to international discourse.

A Sharply Divided World

While Russia and Pakistan issued direct condemnations, China expressed concern, and European leaders urged restraint, Western allies such as Australia signaled support for the US-Israeli war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also voiced support for the strikes, citing Iran’s military cooperation with Russia.

(The Palestine Chronicle)