The Al-Qassam Brigades release Abu Obeida audio praising Iranian strikes, framing escalation as a response to ongoing US-Israeli aggression.

Key Takeaways

Al-Qassam Brigades release Abu Obeida audio praising Iranian strikes

Abu Obeida described Iranian strikes as part of a broader confrontation with Israel.

Brigades frame attacks as response to Gaza war and regional escalation.

‘Star Wars’ War

The Al-Qassam Brigades released a video featuring previously recorded audio of their late military spokesperson, Abu Obeida, documenting his reaction to Iranian missile strikes targeting southern Israel in October 2024.

The footage combines archival audio with visuals of Iranian missile and drone launches, alongside scenes showing their impact inside Israeli cities. The clip circulated widely across social media, where users revisited Abu Obeida’s past statements and public presence.

In the recording, Abu Obeida reacts in real time to the strikes reaching areas near Gaza, including the Gaza envelope settlements and the Netzarim axis.

He says: “The Gaza envelope and Netzarim.. O Lord, guide us.. This is a Star Wars war.. O Lord, guide us.”

True Promise

The video also includes a separate excerpt in which Abu Obeida directly addresses Iran’s role in the confrontation, stating: “The Islamic Republic of Iran is clashing with the Zionist enemy and directing the strikes of the true promise against it.”

The messaging aligns with the broader narrative promoted by the Qassam Brigades, which frames Iran’s actions as part of a unified regional front responding to ongoing Israeli operations.

The Brigades had previously described Iranian strikes as a direct and legitimate reaction to what they called “the Zionist-American aggression directed against Iran, and to the genocidal massacres committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza as well.”

‘Language of Force’

In earlier commentary referenced in the video, Abu Obeida articulated the Brigades’ position on escalation and deterrence, stating: “This Nazi Zionist enemy understands only the language of force and the principle of responding in kind.”

“Forcing it to pay a heavy price is the factor that will compel it to stop its aggression. Without that, it will continue its rampage and single out our Arab and Islamic countries, one after another,” he added.

The release of the video comes as Iranian forces, alongside allied groups in Lebanon and Yemen, continue launching missiles and drones toward targets across Israel.

(PC, Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Jazeera)