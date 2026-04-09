Dear Readers,

This is not a routine appeal. This is a line being drawn.

At a time when truth is diluted, manipulated, or buried altogether, the Palestine Chronicle stands as one of the few remaining spaces where independent, uncompromising journalism still exists. Not because it is easy—but because it is necessary.

We are not backed by power. We are not protected by institutions. What we have—what we have always had—is our independence, our integrity, and our refusal to bend. And today, that comes with a cost.

This is the moment to decide: stand with us, or watch this space for truth disappear.

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What makes the Palestine Chronicle unique is not its popularity nor its moral positioning. Others, too, are widely read and guided by values.

What sets us apart is something far more consequential.

We are truly independent. We have no factional affiliation. We are not funded by governments, political parties, or wealthy patrons—whether in Europe, the Arab Gulf, or elsewhere. Our voice is not shaped by power. It is shaped by principle.

But independence alone is not enough.

What makes us indispensable is our depth, our courage, and our professionalism. We go where others hesitate. We engage the questions that many avoid. We provide the intellectual and political rigor that is so often missing from mainstream discourse.

We are not merely a news platform. We are an evolving body of work.

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A single news event, in our hands, becomes the starting point for something much larger: in-depth analysis, commentary, profiles, explainers, fact checks. We follow the story beyond the headline—until its meaning is fully understood.

This kind of layered, sustained coverage is rare. Combined with our independence and our willingness to speak plainly, it makes our work essential.

Yes, our readership reaches millions. But we do not chase numbers.

We protect something far more valuable: credibility. We verify, we question, we proceed with care—because we know that our readers rely on us not only to stay informed, but to inform others. Journalists, researchers, activists, and thinkers turn to the Palestine Chronicle as a source. That trust is our greatest responsibility.

And when we fall short, we do not hide. We correct, openly and immediately.

Our small team is not a weakness—it is our strength. It keeps us agile, self-critical, and constantly evolving. We are always in a state of reflection, of growth, of accountability.

Consider, for a moment, the scale of what we do.

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With limited resources and a small staff, we sustain continuous, 24-hour coverage in English. We operate across multiple platforms. We publish in English, French, and Italian. And we continue to grow.

This is not ordinary.

It is the result of dedication, discipline, and an unshakable belief in our mission. But even that would not be enough without you.

You are part of this.

Your support—whether through reading, sharing, contributing, or standing with us—has made this work possible. You are not on the sidelines. You are part of this collective effort to tell the truth, to challenge power, and to preserve a space for honest, uncompromising journalism.

We are still here. We are still reporting. We are still refusing to compromise.

But we cannot—and will not—do this alone.

If you believe that independent journalism must survive—not in theory, but in practice—then this is the moment to act. Not later. Not when it is too late. Now.

Stand with us. Support the Palestine Chronicle.

Or accept a world where voices like ours are pushed out, one by one, until nothing remains but silence.

— Ramzy Baroud

To donate via Stripe /credit card, click HERE To donate via PayPal, click HERE To donate via GoFundMe , click HERE Send your support by post: Associazione PCP ETS, C.P. 34 – Poste Avezzano 2 Via Guglielmo Marconi 67051 Avezzano (AQ) Italia

(The Palestine Chronicle)