Three Palestinians, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed by Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as reports of ceasefire violations, airstrikes, and shelling continued.

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed on Saturday by Israeli occupation forces across several areas of the Gaza Strip, according to medical and local media sources.

Medical officials reported that a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed by Israeli gunfire in Beit Lahia, in the northwest of the enclave. Her body was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses identified the woman as Sinioura al-Shish, saying she was killed in the Tel al-Dahab area of Beit Lahia, within zones from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier in the day, medical sources confirmed that an 11-year-old Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli fire outside the army’s deployment areas in Beit Lahia. Her body was also taken to Al-Shifa Hospital.

Separately, the Palestinian Information Center reported that a 27-year-old man was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The center added that another Palestinian was shot in the stomach by Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of Khan Yunis.

Ambulance and emergency services said additional Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire in the Mawasi area of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources also reported indiscriminate fire from Israeli military vehicles east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Khan Yunis, Israeli aircraft carried out three air raids east of the city, while helicopters and tanks opened fire on eastern neighborhoods. Israeli naval vessels were also reported to have shelled areas off the coast of Rafah.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations, resulting in the killing of at least 416 Palestinians and the injury of more than 1,150 others, according to official figures.

The agreement followed Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, and lasted two years.

The assault left more than 71,000 Palestinians killed, over 171,000 wounded, and caused widespread destruction, with approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure damaged. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

(PC, AJA)