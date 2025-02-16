The Palestine Chronicle

Today I Am Palestinian, Tomorrow I Am Palestinian! | Interview w/ Ahmet Davutoğlu
Today I Am Palestinian, Tomorrow I Am Palestinian! | Interview w/ Ahmet Davutoğlu

The Palestine Chronicle
Feb 16, 2025

🌍 "Today I am Palestinian, Tomorrow I am Palestinian!"Following his proposal for Gaza to hold a 'referendum' to join Türkiye as an autonomous region until a Palestinian state is formed, Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoğlu sat down with Palestinian intellectual Ramzy Baroud for an exclusive interview.What does this proposal mean for Palestine and the Palestinian people? Could Türkiye play a larger role in shaping the future of Gaza? And what impact could this have on the already complex dynamics of the Middle East? Watch the full interview to explore these pressing questions and more. This is a must-watch for anyone invested in Gaza, Palestinian resistance, the Middle East, and the future of the region. 🔥Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more in-depth analysis on global affairs and political debates. 🔊www.palestinechronicle.com#Palestine#Gaza#Turkey#MiddleEastPolitics#ProPalestine#RamzyBaroud#AhmedDavutoglu#FloodgatePodcast#Journalism#PoliticalDebate#GlobalAffairs#AutonomousRegion#PalestinianState#PoliticalAnalysis#MiddleEastNews#TurkeyInTheMiddleEast#Resistance

