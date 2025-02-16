Today I Am Palestinian, Tomorrow I Am Palestinian! | Interview w/ Ahmet Davutoğlu

🌍 "Today I am Palestinian, Tomorrow I am Palestinian!"Following his proposal for Gaza to hold a 'referendum' to join Türkiye as an autonomous region until a Palestinian state is formed, Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoğlu sat down with Palestinian intellectual Ramzy Baroud for an exclusive interview.What does this proposal mean for Palestine and the Palestinian people? Could Türkiye play a larger role in shaping the future of Gaza? And what impact could this have on the already complex dynamics of the Middle East? Watch the full interview to explore these pressing questions and more. This is a must-watch for anyone invested in Gaza, Palestinian resistance, the Middle East, and the future of the region. 🔥Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more in-depth analysis on global affairs and political debates. 🔊www.palestinechronicle.com#Palestine#Gaza#Turkey#MiddleEastPolitics#ProPalestine#RamzyBaroud#AhmedDavutoglu#FloodgatePodcast#Journalism#PoliticalDebate#GlobalAffairs#AutonomousRegion#PalestinianState#PoliticalAnalysis#MiddleEastNews#TurkeyInTheMiddleEast#Resistance
Today I Am Palestinian, Tomorrow I Am Palestinian! | Interview w/ Ahmet Davutoğlu
Feb 16, 2025
The FloodGate Podcast
The Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo discuss and dissect critical issues of the day and place them within proper context - all with the aim of looking beyond the cliches of mainstream media.
