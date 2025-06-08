The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Jun 11

That is really hard for me to imagine. ... Even after 37 years of following politics and global affairs, it still bewilders me how some politicians can live with themselves, let alone sleep well at night, and even attend religious services seemingly in good conscience — especially those faiths that teach utmost compassion and charity.

.

Politics is ‘the art of compromise’

politics at its moral peak

though this moral peak

indeed lies below a dead sea’s level,

but the compromise of ethics

and integrity is politics at

its moral natural state

—a state in which the media beast

must be fed, will feast from

the politicians’ tin can

filled with naught but the spin man

of the political animal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
Debbie Lawrence's avatar
Debbie Lawrence
Jun 9

Unlikely

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture