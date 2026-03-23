Trump delayed planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, as Tehran denied talks and warned of retaliation in response to US threats.

Key Developments

Trump postpones strikes on Iranian power infrastructure for five days.

Iran denies any talks, calls move a tactic to “buy time”.

Tehran threatens escalation targeting regional energy and Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Postpones Strikes amid Claimed Talks

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington would delay military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing what he described as ongoing discussions with Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the talks had been “good and productive” and would continue throughout the week.

He wrote, “I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

Trump also described the discussions as “in-depth, detailed and constructive talks,” adding that they aim at reaching “a complete and total resolution of the hostilities in the Middle East.”

The decision came just hours before the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum in which Trump had threatened to strike Iranian energy infrastructure unless Tehran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping.

Iran Denies Talks, Calls Move a Tactical Delay

Iran swiftly rejected Trump’s claims, denying the existence of any negotiations with Washington.

In statements carried by Mehr news agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were “no talks” between Tehran and Washington, describing Trump’s remarks as an attempt to influence energy markets and “buy time to implement his military plans.”

Fars News Agency also quoted an Iranian source as saying there is no “direct contact with America, nor through intermediaries.”

According to the same source, Trump’s decision to delay strikes came after he realized that Iranian retaliation would extend to “all power plants in the region.”

Tasnim news agency quoted a security source as saying that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status as long as what it described as a “psychological war” continues.

The source added that the five-day delay does not signal de-escalation, stating: “We will continue to respond and defend the country with full force.”

Retaliation Threats Drive Escalation

The postponement follows direct Iranian warnings that any attack on its energy infrastructure would trigger a broad retaliatory campaign.

Tehran had previously vowed to target Israeli power plants and those supplying US bases in the Gulf if its electricity grid were attacked.

Iran also threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if US strikes were carried out, with military officials stating that the waterway would not be reopened until damaged energy facilities are rebuilt.

In a further escalation, Iran’s Defense Council warned that any attack on Iranian islands would be met with the deployment of sea mines across key maritime routes in the Gulf.

The council emphasized that ships belonging to countries not involved in the conflict would only be allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate directly with Tehran.

(PC, Truth Social, Al Mayadeen, Iranian media)