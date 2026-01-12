The board, which is expected to be chaired by Trump and include around 15 world leaders, will supervise a yet-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government.

US President Donald Trump is expected to name world leaders who will form part of a “Board of Peace” to administer the Gaza Strip amid a fragile ceasefire implemented last October, according to reports.

“The Board of Peace is being formed,” Trump told the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday, the Anadolu news agency reported. “Essentially, it’s the most important leaders of the most important nations … You take the most important leaders and nations, that’s who the Board of Peace is going to be.”

The board, which is expected to be chaired by Trump and include around 15 world leaders, will supervise a yet-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee the reconstruction process in Gaza outlined in the US president’s 20-point plan.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the aim of the board “is to help form an interim government to replace Hamas and to attract a foreign security force as well as funds.”

Bulgarian Diplomat

It is unclear who will be named as members of the board. However, last week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and diplmoat, “is set to become the Director of the Gaza Strip Board of Peace.” He made the statement following a meeting with Mladenov in Jerusalem.

Countries expected to join the board include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, according to Anadolu.

Details Outlined

On Friday, Palestinian-American academic Dr. Bisharah Bahbah, who reportedly served as a mediator between Hamas and US officials, issued a statement addressed to the “people of Gaza,” on the latest developments.

Bahbah said it is expected that the Gaza Peace Council will be announced “within the next week, with its first official meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Davos meetings in the third week of this month.”

Palestinian factions, he added, are also expected to meet in Cairo next week, following the announcement of the Peace Council’s members.

“During the Cairo meeting, the names of an independent technocratic committee to manage Gaza’s affairs are expected to be announced. The committee is expected to consist of twelve members,” he stated.

Bahbah noted that “the main entities” responsible for managing the reconstruction process are expected to be formed in about thirty days.

Aid Bodies Targeted

He stated that Israel “is currently seeking to withdraw recognition from most international institutions providing aid to the Gaza Strip, arguing that these institutions are hostile to Israel.”

In the future, he noted, aid is expected to be distributed through mechanisms supervised by privately owned companies.

After the last Israeli body was handed over, Israel “will no longer have a pretext to close the Rafah crossing,” he said, adding that he expects the crossing to be reopened immediately thereafter.

Bahbah emphasized that he is “fully aware” of the extent of the suffering of the Palestinian population “due to the lack of adequate food, healthcare, shelter, and other basic necessities of a dignified life.” He believed “this year will mark a fundamental turning point for the better.”

Staggering Death Toll

Trump unveiled a 20-point plan on September 29, 2025, aimed at ending Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in October last year, Israel has killed 442 Palestinians and injured 1,240 more, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The total death toll since it launched its genocidal assault on Gaza two years ago has risen to 71,419, with 171,318 injured.

