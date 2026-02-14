The Palestine Chronicle

Christian
10h

If Trump retaliates as promised to just bomb the ministry of justice, or whatever too long a euphemiistic name it's called , which ordered the murder, some in their hospital beds, of protesters and dissidents, that would be fine.

If they had Nuked the protesters, then ok to bomb their chemistry lab. ⚗️ 👍 💥 . This is supposed to be about Punishment. Deterrence is a different menu item.

