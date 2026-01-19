The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Last Man Standing's avatar
Last Man Standing
4h

Who do I make my donation payable to? 🤣

Reply
Share
Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
41m

I guess this is Trump's plan to become the richest man in the cemetery. Stealing from Palestinians is a criminal offence. The Board of Thieves!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture