Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and US President Donald Trump. (Design: Palestine Chronicle)

A permanent spot on US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” does not come cheap; one billion dollars to be exact, according to reports.

Citing a draft of the board’s charter, the New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump has invited countries to join for a term beyond three years but that it would cost “more than a billion dollars in cash” within the board’s first year.

The report noted that even though the board was established as part of Trump’s plan to oversee Gaza, “there is no mention of Gaza in the charter.” The omission has added to speculation, the report stated, that “the group may have a broader mandate to cover other conflicts and could even be aimed at creating a U.S.-dominated alternative to the United Nations Security Council.”

The Washington Post reported that, according to a copy of the draft charter published by the Times of Israel, the body’s mission is “to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

It also reportedly calls for “the need for a more nimble and effective international peace-building body” in addition to “a coalition of willing States committed to practical cooperation and effective action.”

EU Invited

The Washington Post cited a US official as having confirmed the figure of $1 billion for permanent membership, but that there was no “requirement” to pay anything to join. Those countries that do not pay a fee “would have a three-year membership,” it added.

The official claimed the funds would be used to achieve the board’s mandate to rebuild Gaza and not be spent on “administrative bloat that plagues many other international organizations.”

In November 2025, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution endorsing Trump’s comprehensive plan for Gaza to end the ongoing war, which included his 20-point peace plan.

On Friday, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace to “play an essential role in fulfilling” 20 points of his plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as “providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.”

Trump has issued invitations to various world leaders thus far, including those of Albania, Argentina, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Jordan, Turkey, and Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also received an invitation to join the board.

Netanyahu Invited

The Times of Israel reported on Monday that Netanyahu’s office confirmed to the paper that the prime minister or a representative of his choice was invited by Trump to join the board.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European official told the Washington Post that European leaders have been consulting with one another about Trump’s plans for the board but “most are unlikely to sign on to it in its current form.”

The official also pointed out that there was little enthusiasm to contribute large donations to a new organization that “would be dominated by Trump’s vision for a new world order,” the report stated.

A former US State Department official, Aaron David Miller, also called the board “largely performative” according to the paper.

Condemnation

Expressing skepticism about how it would operate, Miller said, “We need on-the-ground diplomacy, not the performative creation of committees and bringing large numbers of countries and individuals into a process in which most of them will have no role.”

He added, “You need Trump. You need (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin)Netanyahu. You need Hamas’s internal and external leadership, and you need the Qataris and the Turks.”

Decisions taken by the board, however, can be vetoed by Trump, who is the chairman, the report stated, as he has “the final authority regarding the meaning, interpretation, and application of this Charter.”

Khaled Elgindy, a Palestinian scholar at the Center for Contemporary Arab Studies at Georgetown University, also criticized the proposal, saying there was no reference to Palestinians or their rights.

“There is not a single reference to Palestinians, their rights, interests, or even a future (Palestinian) state — none of which are a priority for Blair, Trump, or the so-called Board of Peace,” he wrote on X.

British politician Jeremy Corbyn also slammed the body, calling it a “Board of Occupation.”

He said on X, “Donald Trump has not assembled a ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza. He has assembled a Board of Occupation. The future of Gaza is not up to Trump, Blair or Netanyahu. That is up to the Palestinian people.”

‘Executive Board of Gaza Spoils’

Alongside the “Board of Peace”, Trump has also announced a founding “Executive Board” to “operationalize” the body’s “vision.” The appointed members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Also on the founding executive board are World Bank chief Ajay Banga, Marc Rowan, who is the head of a private equity firm, and a US national security adviser, Robert Gabriel.

Netanyahu’s office on Sunday issued a strongly-worded statement against the board.

“The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy,” his office said on X, without providing details.

UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, called the body the “Executive Board of the Gaza Spoils.’

