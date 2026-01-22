The Palestine Chronicle

charles leone
4h

Trump speaks to The Greater Fool in order to advance The Greater Israel plan for the Mideast region.

Trump blames Hamas for all the destruction in Gaza.

Trump blames democrats for all the ills in America.

And the beat goes on....

Mashad
3h

These people lie when they open their mouth.

If Chatgtp had to fact check DJ Trump, the entire network would would crash.

Did you hear when he repeatedly and casually mentioned that " Khamas fighters are born with a weapon in their hands".

Translation, it justifies killing children.

These are creatures from hell, not humans.

He mentions how Gaza is a prime piece of real estate ready for investments.

Ya people of Palestine, we bear testimony to your suffering and we'll be your voice and do whatever is in our power for you and all oppressed until our death.

Then our children shall carry on with this legacy of stopping these tyrants.

Insha'Allah and Ameen.

✊🏽

