The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle
The FloodGate Podcast
Trump Vs. The Arabs
0:00
-36:05

Trump Vs. The Arabs

The Palestine Chronicle's avatar
The Palestine Chronicle
Feb 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump’s claim over Gaza has sparked outrage—how are Arab states responding? What does this mean for Palestine? In this episode, we break down the Arab response, the political stakes, and the broader global shifts shaping Palestine’s future.🔔 Subscribe for more analysis.💬 Share your thoughts in the comments.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture