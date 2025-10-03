The Palestine Chronicle

Oct 3

Netanyahu and Trump belong in prison

Oct 3

The Republican Party itself has long maintained an essentially unconditionally pro-Israel foreign policy, and first-term Trump even appointed his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to head his administration’s Israel-Palestine portfolio (which created a conflict of interest for Jared). But the neoliberal Democrats/DNC are not much (if at all) morally above Trump’s and the Republican Party’s unconditional political and military-arms support of Israel.

The Biden/Harris administration had essentially been saying to the Israeli government and/or Israel Defense Forces: ‘Here are our best bombs for your unconditional use, as per usual; but, for the political and media record, I ask that you please do not use them against non-combatant civilians.’ ... Israel’s reply undoubtedly was a figurative ‘Duly noted’ while continuing its brutal mass-slaughter business-as-usual, mostly against Palestinian women and children.

During the last presidential election campaign, the electioneering VP Kamala Harris’s publicized view on such reckless arming of Israel and its onslaught against Palestinian non-combatants was simply that “Israel has the right to defend itself”.

When the Biden/Harris administration had finally publicly called for a ceasefire in Gaza in April of 2024, the timing gave it the strong odor of political expediency — for re-election purposes. Since then, there had been other ceasefire requests by the administration — while continuing to fully arm thus enable Israel to do as it deems fit. ... What blatant doublespeak!

In their phoniness, at least on this issue, the Democrats/DNC want(ed) to both have and eat their cake by recklessly arming/funding Israel’s blatant war crimes against Gazans while also expecting the political support of pro-Palestinian and anti-war Arab, Muslim and Palestinian Americans.

