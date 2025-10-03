President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference announcing the U.S. peace plan for Gaza, Monday, September 29, 2025, in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian; Wikimedia)

This analysis examines Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace Plan’, outlining its potential gains, pitfalls, and underlying contradictions.

It is still too early to issue a final verdict regarding US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Israeli war and genocide in Gaza.

For several days now, leaks regarding the nature of the proposal have been circulated in the media, mostly attributed to anonymous US officials.

On Monday, the White House finally revealed the main bullet points of the plan. The gist was also presented by Trump himself during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Even then, contradictions continued to surface. For example, the latest version of the proposal demands that the Palestinian Resistance “drop its weapons,” while earlier leaks referred specifically to Hamas giving up “attack weapons”—a vague and undefined term.

So far, neither Hamas nor any other party within the Palestinian Resistance has issued a formal response. Previously, however, senior Hamas official Husam Badran told Al-Jazeera that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair—widely rumored to play a role in any reconstruction or transitional mechanism—was not welcome in Gaza under any circumstances.

With that in mind, here are some initial comments on the proposal and whether it meets—or fails to meet—the expectations of Israel and the Palestinian Resistance.

The Good

First, Israel will not occupy or annex the Gaza Strip.

If both Washington and Tel Aviv are genuine about this point, it would be a major achievement for the Palestinian Resistance. Since the beginning of the genocide, Palestinian groups have repeatedly stated that Israel will not be allowed to occupy an inch of Gaza.

Netanyahu has also declared countless times that Israel’s ultimate goal is total control over the Strip and that he will not concede on this demand. If Trump’s plan forces him to do so, it would mark a decisive setback for Israel’s war aims.

Second, no one will be forced out of Gaza, and those who leave will have the right to return.

This, too, is a remarkable achievement for Palestinians, considering that Israel’s long-term goal has been the depopulation of Gaza. Israeli leaders and officials have openly and repeatedly floated proposals for the mass transfer of Gazans to Egypt and other countries.

Palestinians are well aware that a second Nakba would devastate their national project. Gaza is the beating heart of Palestinian resistance; its ethnic cleansing would cripple the broader Palestinian liberation movement and allow Israel to shift its focus entirely to the West Bank. Preventing this outcome is therefore a strategic success.

Third, aid will be allowed into Gaza unhindered through the United Nations and its affiliated agencies.

This is another important gain—not only for Palestinians, but also for the international community, which has consistently rejected US-Israeli attempts to sideline UNRWA and replace it with suspect entities, such as the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

If this provision is implemented, it will reverse Israel’s years-long campaign against UNRWA and reaffirm the UN’s centrality in delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Bad

First, the establishment of the Board of Peace, a new international body that would oversee Gaza’s reconstruction. The body is reportedly to be chaired by Trump himself, with involvement from former Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and regional partners.

Given Blair’s notorious record in the Middle East, his unwavering support for Israel, and his close ties with Netanyahu, such a mechanism would almost certainly skew reconstruction efforts to serve Israeli interests and empower opportunistic actors inside Gaza. Local sources have already expressed fears that this could involve criminal networks and businessmen aligned with criminal figures such as Yasser Abu Shabab.

This is a sticky point, and it will be difficult—if at all possible—to measure. Technically, the Resistance lays down its weapons when there is no major war or military escalation, and only picks them up—aside from a few exceptions—when Israel launches a major aggression on the Strip.

Since Palestinian factions do not operate openly, nor do they store their weapons in publicly known arsenals, it is unclear how any “independent” observers could even begin to verify such a process. In principle, however, this condition would give Netanyahu a pretext to present the proposal as a victory, even if nothing concrete had changed on the ground.

Third, the 72-hour ultimatum and gradual Israeli withdrawal.

According to the proposal, Palestinians must release all Israeli captives within 72 hours—without any guarantee that Israel will meet its own obligations, including full withdrawal and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Given Netanyahu’s long history of violating ceasefire agreements, it is highly unlikely that the Resistance will accept this clause at face value. For them, the risk of surrendering their strongest bargaining chip with no binding guarantees in return would be too great.

The Ugly

The broader context makes the proposal even more dubious. The Israeli genocide in Gaza has been enabled—militarily, politically, and financially—by two successive US administrations. Washington allowed Israel to repeatedly violate the January–March ceasefire, rendering US guarantees meaningless.

Moreover, the United States has failed to restrain Israel’s regional escalations. Israel has expanded the conflict into Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iran—without any real US pushback, in fact with total US support.

On September 9, the US even allowed Netanyahu to bomb its closest ally outside NATO, Qatar, despite the fact that American forces were stationed only a short distance from the area that Israel targeted with total impunity.

Against this backdrop, it is hard to see the US as a neutral or trustworthy guarantor. Instead, this proposal may well be a political maneuver to achieve through diplomacy what Israel has failed to secure militarily: the weakening or elimination of the Palestinian Resistance.

