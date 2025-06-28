The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jaz's avatar
Jaz
Jun 30

I just heard Zohran Mamadani interviews. Humble, modest, truthful, resilient, hard worker and so eloquent! These are the characteristics of the Muslim, not those terrorists that US and the West creates and funds such as ISIS, The White Helmets, AlNusra and HTS. Well done Mamdani and the best of luck. You need it surrounded by Z in US. Compare that to Trump's interviews. It's beyond belief that someone so uneducated, so uncivilised and so shallow could be the US president. It says lot about his voters!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Palestine Chronicle
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
Jun 29

He’s a dumbs idiot. I’m surprised he didn’t tell the guys who put in the useless flagpoles to cry and call sir!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Palestine Chronicle and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture