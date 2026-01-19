The Palestine Chronicle

The Palestine Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire Heffernan's avatar
Claire Heffernan
3h

The Gaza peace board is one of the most dystopian and disturbing concepts in modern history.

Reply
Share
Diane J's avatar
Diane J
21m

What a relief. The list of filthy-rich paedophiles continues to grow by the minute. Peace is, at long last, on the horizon now that the white supremacist colonisers are here to show Gazans 'how to live' like westerners – what a fine list of humanitarians. It's reassuring to know they'll be given the same treatment as Native Americans and indigenous Australians received.

Honestly, the sooner every one of these fascist f**ks stop breathing, the better – that would be the best peace plan for Gazans.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Chronicle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture