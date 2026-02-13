A British court has ruled that the government unlawfully designated the activist network Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, in a decision that challenges the use of counterterrorism powers against political protest while leaving the ban temporarily in place pending appeal.

Key Developments

UK High Court ruled the terrorism designation unlawful but allowed the ban to remain pending appeal.

Nearly 3,000 arrests at solidarity protests now face legal scrutiny.

Police said they will halt arrests for expressions of support but continue gathering evidence.

Government confirmed it will challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal.

Ruling intensifies debate over the use of counterterrorism laws against protest movements.

Court Declares Ban Unlawful

The UK High Court ruled on Friday that the British government acted unlawfully when it designated Palestine Action a terrorist organization, marking a significant legal challenge to the application of counterterrorism powers against domestic protest movements.

The judgment found the decision disproportionate and raised serious civil liberties concerns. However, the court allowed the proscription to remain temporarily while the government prepares an appeal.

According to a report by CNN, the ruling “raised questions about the arrests of almost 3,000 people at solidarity protests,” while police acknowledged confusion and said officers would no longer make arrests solely for expressions of support but would continue gathering evidence.

Reuters news agency similarly reported that the court concluded the ban constituted “disproportionate infringement on freedom of expression.”

Government Appeal

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a statement on Friday that the government would challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal, stating she was “disappointed by ⁠the court’s decision ⁠and disagree(s) with the notion that banning ⁠this terrorist organization ⁠is disproportionate.”

The ruling leaves the group in a legal gray zone: officially banned but judicially deemed unlawfully designated.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed enforcement practices would shift while the appeal proceeds, signaling uncertainty in how anti-terror laws will apply in the interim period, CNN reported.

Arrests, Protests, and Civil Disobedience

The case emerged from one of the largest civil disobedience campaigns in recent British history. CNN reported that 2,787 people were arrested nationwide, many for holding signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

A Defend Our Juries spokesperson said activists took action “at great personal risk,” arguing the proscription criminalized political dissent rather than violence.

Crowds gathered outside the High Court following the ruling, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans and celebrating what many viewed as a civil liberties victory.

Hunger Strike

The ruling followed months of escalating protest, including a prolonged hunger strike by activists demanding the government lift the terrorism designation.

Campaigners argued the ban criminalized political expression and placed nonviolent protest under national security legislation.

The strike drew attention from civil liberties groups and lawmakers, adding pressure on authorities as court proceedings unfolded and reinforcing concerns that counterterrorism laws were being applied to suppress dissent rather than address violence.

Why the Group Was Banned

The government banned Palestine Action in 2025 following a protest at the RAF Brize Norton.

Officials claimed that the designation was necessary for national security. The move placed the group legally alongside organizations such as al-Qaeda and ISIS, drawing criticism from UN experts and human rights organizations.

The organization’s broader campaign has focused on disrupting companies supplying military equipment to Israel, including occupations, blockades, and property damage actions targeting arms manufacturers.

