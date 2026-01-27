Srinivasan Muralidhar, newly appointed chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry. (Photo: UN News)

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel will continue its investigations regardless of political obstacles or lack of immediate action on its findings, newly appointed chairperson Srinivasan Muralidhar has told the Anadolu news agency.

“I think as a commission of inquiry, we should continue doing our work of investigation, regardless of what the world community does with these findings that we’ve come up with,” Muralidhar said in an interview with the agency. “I see the significance of this work as documentation of human rights violations, and which will be a very important resource for future generations.”

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October, Israel continues its military operation in the Gaza Strip, killing over 400 Palestinians since then. The total death toll has risen to over 71,000 since October 7, 2023.

Asked whether he had seen any progress in the situation since the commission’s most recent report, Muralidhar said that while such findings are often expected to trigger immediate action, the absence of swift political follow-up should not undermine the commission’s mandate.

“Merely because it is not for a variety of factors, should not deter us,” he reportedly said, noting that the work has already “fed into some of the adjudicatory mechanisms, whether it’s the ICJ (International Court of Justice) or ICC (International Criminal Court).”

2025 Conclusion of Genocide

Formed in 2021, the inquiry commission has been investigating international crimes, violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of international human rights law committed in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In September 2025, the commission concluded that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. However, Muralidhar said, there was no change in Israel’s conduct, given the continued killings of Palestinians and the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“I don’t see the behavior having changed the way we would expect it to,” he stated. “Because I think the killing of Palestinians in the occupied territories continues, the denial of aid to those in badly need of it continues, and I don’t think the provisional measures put in place by the ICJ’s orders have been really implemented.”

He hoped that with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, “maybe the attitude … would change.”

After two years of investigations into events since October 7, 2023, the commission had found that Israeli authorities committed “four of the five” genocidal acts under the 1948 Genocide Convention and that they were carried out “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group,” Anadolu said.

‘Flagrantly Disregarded’ ICJ Measures

Navi Pillay, then-chair of the commission, had declared that “The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza.”

Pillay added that Israel has “flagrantly disregarded the orders for provisional measures from the International Court of Justice” and “had no intention to change their course of actions.”

The commission’s next reports are to be presented to the Human Rights Council at its 62nd session in June 2026, and to the General Assembly at its 81st session in October.

Occupied West Bank

With access to Gaza and the occupied West Bank still a challenge, Muralidhar said that shortly after assuming his role, he renewed formal requests to the permanent mission for Israel in Geneva to visit the Palestinian territories.

“I’m sanguine that … we will be provided access to those territories where we can speak to the people directly and to the authorities also, and gather evidence in the way it should be,” he noted.

Asked what he expects from the second phase of the ceasefire after widespread violations during the first phase, Muralidhar said countries must adhere to international human rights law and existing treaty obligations.

“I would simply like the countries who have ratified all these treaties to respect the spirit and the object of those treaties,” he stated.

“Doing justice 10 years down the line, 15 years down the line, is no justice at all,” he warned. “The quicker we act, the quicker we get our act together and put in place these mechanisms, the better for all of us.”

Illegal Settler Violence

Muralidhar highlighted that violent attacks from illegal Israeli Jewish settlers in the West Bank continue unabated, and the commission continues to receive a large number of reports.

He, however, pointed out that the situation has not yet been examined systematically due to resource constraints, despite being part of the commission’s mandate.

“Having said that, the reports already produced do make incidental references to settler violence, though not direct references,” Muralidhar stated.

The commission’s work is “not really limited by chronology of events,” he said, adding, “We look into past events, we look into current events, and we’ll look into events as they happen.”

Muralidhar said the commission hopes human rights violations like those seen in the occupied Palestinian territories will not continue and that the rule of law can be restored, despite the challenges, the Anandolu report continued.

ICC, ICJ Cases

Separate proceedings on Israel’s conduct in Gaza continue at the ICJ and ICC, both based in The Hague, Netherlands.

South Africa filed a case at the ICJ in late 2023, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention during its genocidal assault on Gaza. While the final verdict could take years, the World Court issued three preliminary orders to alleviate humanitarian suffering in the blockaded enclave.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then–Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Despite the ceasefire framework, Gaza remains under severe restrictions, and reported violations have continued. Humanitarian agencies say that without the sustained reopening of the Rafah crossing and the easing of Israeli controls, humanitarian access, medical evacuations, and reconstruction efforts will remain severely limited.

(Anadolu, PC)