Spain’s foreign minister has denounced the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, calling Israel’s deregistration of international non-governmental organizations “unacceptable.”

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. Restrictions on NGOs are unacceptable and worsen the situation,” José Manuel Abares said in a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Friday.

He stressed that UNRWA and UN agencies “must be able to work freely in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Measures against INGOs, UNRWA

On Tuesday, decided to cancel the registration of 37 international humanitarian groups operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The Tel Aviv government has also taken similar steps against UNRWA, with the Knesset passing legislation in 2024 to ban the UN agency’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Resistance operation. The agency has denied these claims.

Israeli authorities earlier this week escalated measures against the agency, passing a law to cut water and electricity supplies to UNRWA facilities.

Palestinian Tax Revenues

Albares said on X that he conveyed to the president Spain’s full support for a “lasting peace in Gaza and an end to the violence” in the occupied West Bank.

He pledged that Madrid “will participate in the reconstruction” of the Strip “so that Gazans have a future in their land.”

Calling on Israel to transfer Palestinian tax revenues, the foreign minister emphasized that Spain “will continue working with the Palestinian Authority to sustain its financial viability and its reform plan.”

According to the Palestinian Finance Ministry, Israel has been withholding nearly $2 billion in Palestinian tax revenues since 2019, describing this as a “flagrant violation” of all signed agreements.

Record-Breaking Illegal Settlement Expansion

Albares said the expansion of illegal settlements “must stop” as 2025 closed as a record-breaking year for expansion in the occupied West Bank, with Israel’s far-right coalition approving an unprecedented number of new settlements and housing projects.

On Wednesday, Israel approved the construction of 126 illegal settler homes in the Sa-Nur settlement outpost in the northern West Bank, which was evacuated in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.

Israel’s Channel 7 reportedly said the plan is expected to take effect within about two months, enabling illegal settlers to return to Sa-Nur.

Escalations in West Bank

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Palestinian officials say Israeli measures aimed at annexing the West Bank have intensified, including home demolitions, forced displacement and settlement expansion.

Formal Israeli annexation of the West Bank would effectively end the viability of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, envisioned in multiple UN resolutions.

Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion that declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Escalating attacks by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have reportedly killed at least 1,104 Palestinians, wounded about 11,000 others and led to the arrest of more than 21,000 people.

(Anadolu, PC)