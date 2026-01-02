The Palestine Chronicle

Leonie Brittain
1h

How wonderful (although it should be just natural common humanity) that someone in power actually comments on Israel’s restriction on NGOs into Gaza. Where are the other voices, so shamefully, fearfully, obsequiously quiet? Thank you, Spain, for having the heart and imagination to call Israel out for their cruelty and sadism. Would that other countries were so courageous and principled. But alas, we live in an era of greed and interests, not to mention hypocrisy and gaslighting. A curse on all your houses!

